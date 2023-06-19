Spiritual Spying – How Demons Recruit: Part III -The Assessment phase

June 19, 2023 (Edward J. Barr) – The demonic recruiting cycle is continuous. Throughout our lives we must contend with the powers and principalities that seek to ruin our souls. In Part I (Spiritual Spying – How Demons Recruit: Part I – Setting the Stage) we provided an outline of the similarities between human intelligence officers’ (case officers) methodologies to recruit spies and the demonic effort to steal souls. In Part II we discussed spotting. In this article we will focus on the key determinant the demons will use in their evaluation after they have spotted you – assessing.

In traditional Human Intelligence operations, spotting and assessing are conducted simultaneously. We learned in the previous article that in the demonic recruiting cycle, everyone is spotted. Similarly, everyone is being assessed. The demonic forces continually evaluate us throughout life, carefully looking for vulnerabilities that could be used to draw us away from the Lord. This continual assessment presents a major challenge since the powers assessing us are infinitely more intelligent than any of us. The most frequent method is through ordinary temptations. Some good news is that demons cannot read our thoughts. However, they can determine our actions and posit rational guesses of what we are thinking and therefore what we will do based on their knowledge of our past actions. They cannot influence our thoughts, but that can influence our imaginations. Therefore, we must be careful not to give them any means that can be used to tempt and manipulate us.

While everyone is being assessed, there are some groups of people who the demons will generally ignore. You may believe it would be beneficial to be part of these groups, but you should want no part of them. The reason some individuals will never be pursued by the demons is because they are already in the demons’ camp. They could be atheists, agnostics, and obviously satanists. Most people who defy God by word or action will probably be left alone (though there are exceptions whom will to be attacked by extraordinary means such as possession). A person doesn’t have to claim to be an atheist or state an opposition to God to be ignored by the demons. There are many who profess to be Christians who will never be pursued by the demons because they’re already doing their work. Remember what our Lord said in Matthew 25. The damned had no clue why our Lord was so tough on them, until he explained their judgement was based on what they didn’t do to their neighbors – for Him. The divine judgement was clear, “…These will go off to eternal punishment…”

The good Christian will be pursued by the demons. Yet, it isn’t a fair fight. God and His church provide the faithful with more than enough tools to defend against demonic attacks. Exorcists affirm that the best way to protect yourself from demonic activity is through availing yourself of the sacraments, institute a strong and devout prayer life, and seek to increase in virtue. This is a simple yet challenging prescription. Simple because the steps are straightforward, challenging because many parts of society both inside and out of the church are attacking the time-honored teachings of the faith.

The demons evidently are having some successes as there is no shortage of individuals who claim to be Christians yet dissent against the teaching of the church. Many are supported by church officials. This should not cause us stress. We do well not to focus on these individuals because while we pray for the souls of all, we must first protect ourselves before we can assist other people. Like the instruction by the flight attendant to put your oxygen mask on first before assisting other passengers, we must be secure in our spiritual life before we can properly assist anyone else. Complaining about and focusing on the faults of others is never a good recipe for developing a virtuous life.

A unique challenge to modern Christians is the growing inversion of society to reality. The fundamentals of creation are being lost. Mankind was created in the image and likeness of God. Our intellect is what makes us an image of God. This is the highest part of our being. If we are to emulate the Almighty, we will use our intellect – which uses the virtues to guide us in making decisions – to inform our will to make the proper choice on any decision. Our emotions should follow that decision. The proper progression is intellect, to will, to emotions. Today, our society tells us that emotions are the most important aspect of our being, not reality. This lack of awareness of reality is pure insanity, but it’s insanity on the supernatural level as well as a natural level. What is easy to see is the natural insanity of a man who thinks he is a woman or vice versa. Any DNA test can conclusively answer that question. The more dangerous aspect of the inversion is on the supernatural level.

Demons are driven by emotion. They are fueled by vice. They are outraged that the Son of God became one of us! They are envious that God allows mankind to participate in creation. They recognize that man is both body and spirit, so during the demonic assessment phase the demons will look to see if we have succumbed to any of the insanity on a natural level – which will make us more susceptible to embracing insanity on the supernatural level – accepting demonic temptations. They will use our misguided emotions and actions to bring us further away from the truth of Jesus Christ and his church. We must remember that demons lead by emotion. When we follow the guidance of the modern world and let our emotions guide our actions we are acting like demons.

In our next article we will review what happens when the demonic case officer determines during the assessment phase that it makes sense to develop a target. Like how a sexual predator grooms their victim, the demons will groom and develop their prey. Their skills are impressive.

Edward J Barr is a career intelligence officer and commercial counterintelligence consultant. He teaches in a master’s level intelligence studies program at a major US university. Ed earned a Master of Theology degree from the Augustine Institute and offers talks through The Gray Apostlewebsite. Mr. Barr is a contributing writer for the Roma Locuta Est blog (www.RomaLocutaEst.com)

Resources:



Father Chad Ripperger, “Deliverance Prayers for the Laity.” Also available online thru the St. Michael Center app (see below)

Monsignor Stephen J. Rosetti, St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal. Sign up for monthly deliverance prayer sessions.

Opus Sanctorum Angelorum, Crusade for Priests